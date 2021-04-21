A five-member delegation of Hyderabad Union of Journalists calls on Governor Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that all possible steps will be taken to solve the problems faced by the journalist community and the present government has always worked for the welfare of journalists and will continue to do so.

He said this while talking to a five-member delegation of Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) led by its President Tajamul Hussain at Governor House here on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation, Imran Ismail said that the Federal government fully believes in freedom of expression.

The delegation discussed various issues and challenges being faced by the journalists, especially during the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Governor of Sindh apprised them of the steps being taken for the welfare of the journalist community.

On the occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that in this era of COVID-19, journalists have also increasingly participated in various awareness campaigns.

He said that today the whole world is suffering from this epidemic and every person has to realize his responsibility.

He said that journalists have more responsibility in providing awareness to the society.

The Governor Sindh said that for the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, especially in rural areas, awareness should be provided on prevention of the virus as much as possible.

He further said that the government was serving the people by launching various development schemes and projects in Sindh for the development of all sections of the society.