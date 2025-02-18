A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities, in which a large number of female students participated

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities, in which a large number of female students participated.

In the fun fair, the female students set up various stalls and enjoyed swings.

Farrukh Khan was involved in organizing the fun fair. Principal Chenab College Chiniot, Azam Ali Khan, Vice Principal, Incharge Fun Fair, Culture Manager Maqsood Elahi. Section Heads Farrukh Atiq, Sajjad Arshad. Qandeel Zahira, Umaira Shahbaz.

Atiya Shaheen made special efforts.

On this occasion, Principal Chenab College Chiniot Farrukh Khan said that along with curricular activities, co-curricular activities are the need of the hour for students. We have provided this opportunity for the children, in which parents also participated actively. The special guest of the event, District Incharge Rescue 1122 Madam Tahira Khan, said that organizing such programs is the need of the hour. This is a very unique program.

Such programs should be organized in which children have the opportunity to participate. On the occasion of the fun fair, students also visited different swings, someone cleaned their hands thoroughly on the sticks and someone was seen playing games.