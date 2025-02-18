A Fun Fair Was Organized At Chenab College Chiniot To Promote Mental Activities.
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 06:33 PM
A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities, in which a large number of female students participated
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities, in which a large number of female students participated.
In the fun fair, the female students set up various stalls and enjoyed swings.
According to the details, a fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities among female students, in which the female students set up stalls of various foods, books, and jewelry, and had a great time.
Farrukh Khan was involved in organizing the fun fair. Principal Chenab College Chiniot, Azam Ali Khan, Vice Principal, Incharge Fun Fair, Culture Manager Maqsood Elahi. Section Heads Farrukh Atiq, Sajjad Arshad. Qandeel Zahira, Umaira Shahbaz.
Atiya Shaheen made special efforts.
On this occasion, Principal Chenab College Chiniot Farrukh Khan said that along with curricular activities, co-curricular activities are the need of the hour for students. We have provided this opportunity for the children, in which parents also participated actively. The special guest of the event, District Incharge Rescue 1122 Madam Tahira Khan, said that organizing such programs is the need of the hour. This is a very unique program.
Such programs should be organized in which children have the opportunity to participate. On the occasion of the fun fair, students also visited different swings, someone cleaned their hands thoroughly on the sticks and someone was seen playing games.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military
RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..
A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.
Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024
Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks
ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank delegation in attendance
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..
IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..
Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services
Zakat & Ushr Department run on Zakat collected through banks during Ramazan
UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.3 minutes ago
-
CM lauded for focusing on youth education, training26 minutes ago
-
Delta passengers dangled from seats as plane flipped over26 minutes ago
-
Chinese investment in AI-driven grid modernization a must to bring about renewable energy revolution26 minutes ago
-
Four thieves arrested, 11 transformers recovered26 minutes ago
-
ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank delegation in attendance2 minutes ago
-
Two fireworks sellers arrested26 minutes ago
-
WASA staff directed to cover manholes36 minutes ago
-
Three girls killed, as many injured over property dispute36 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur pays condolence visit to MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal's residence46 minutes ago
-
Fugitive on the run for 17 years arrested from Croatia46 minutes ago
-
Two motorcycles collided on Rewa Road near Sempul, three people injured46 minutes ago