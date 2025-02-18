Open Menu

A Fun Fair Was Organized At Chenab College Chiniot To Promote Mental Activities.

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 06:33 PM

A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.

A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities, in which a large number of female students participated

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities, in which a large number of female students participated.

In the fun fair, the female students set up various stalls and enjoyed swings.

According to the details, a fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities among female students, in which the female students set up stalls of various foods, books, and jewelry, and had a great time.

Farrukh Khan was involved in organizing the fun fair. Principal Chenab College Chiniot, Azam Ali Khan, Vice Principal, Incharge Fun Fair, Culture Manager Maqsood Elahi. Section Heads Farrukh Atiq, Sajjad Arshad. Qandeel Zahira, Umaira Shahbaz.

Atiya Shaheen made special efforts.

On this occasion, Principal Chenab College Chiniot Farrukh Khan said that along with curricular activities, co-curricular activities are the need of the hour for students. We have provided this opportunity for the children, in which parents also participated actively. The special guest of the event, District Incharge Rescue 1122 Madam Tahira Khan, said that organizing such programs is the need of the hour. This is a very unique program.

Such programs should be organized in which children have the opportunity to participate. On the occasion of the fun fair, students also visited different swings, someone cleaned their hands thoroughly on the sticks and someone was seen playing games.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law ..

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military

6 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegati ..

RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..

6 minutes ago
 A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot ..

A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million ..

Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks

Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank ..

ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank delegation in attendance

2 minutes ago
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek univ ..

Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..

36 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre o ..

IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens appl ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..

36 minutes ago
 Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft ..

Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services

51 minutes ago
 Zakat & Ushr Department run on Zakat collected th ..

Zakat & Ushr Department run on Zakat collected through banks during Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow m ..

UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan