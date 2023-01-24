A funeral prayer for martyred police head constable offered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of a police personnel who was martyred by unknown miscreants within the limits of Daraban police station were offered at Ejaz Shaheed Police line here.

According to a police spokesman, a police head constable-Gul Baran was martyred when he was coming home from a mosque in the Mallah Khel area when unknown miscreants sprayed him with bullets at night on Monday.

The funeral was offered with full official protocol and honour which was attended by a large number of policemen, Pak-Army officers, family members, and relatives of the deceased.

The smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred cop. A floral wreath was laid on the coffins of the martyred policeman.

Among the notables were Regional Police Officer(RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Station Commander Brigadier Muhammad Rashid and District Police Officer(DPO) Muhammad Shoaib, SP FRP Arif Khan Wazir, SP CTD Iftikhar Ali Shah and DSPs Kulachi, city, Cantt, headquarters.