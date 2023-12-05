Open Menu

A Gang Involved In Auto Theft Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

A gang involved in auto theft held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Police arrested two members gang involved in auto theft and recovered 02 stolen vehicles from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the Organized Crime Cell and Westridge Police conducted an operation and held a two-member gang involved in vehicle theft who were identified as Khurram and Younas.

The important revelations and recovery of more vehicles are expected in the investigation.

SP Pothohar commended the police team and said that the accused will be challened by the court with concrete evidence and they will be punished he said those who deprive citizens of valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

