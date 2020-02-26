A gang of dacoits arrested in Hafizabad

The police have smashed a gang of dacoits and recovered cash, stolen bikes and unlicensed firearms here at Kaleke on Wednesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The police have smashed a gang of dacoits and recovered cash, stolen bikes and unlicensed firearms here at Kaleke on Wednesday.

On a tip off, the SHO Kaleke along with police contingent raided the hideout of the criminals and arrested Ali Hassan, Labha and Irfan alias Fani and had seized Rs 1million, two motorcycles and illicit firearms.

Meanwhile, the local police have arrested 67 criminals including two drug peddlers Muhammad Sufyan Dar and Gul Zaman and recovered 2600 grams heroin from their possession.

The police have also arrested dozens of outlaws and seized ninepistols, five guns, one riffle, 45 litres liquors and 2-kg hash fromother peddlers. Over a dozen POs were also arrested by the police.