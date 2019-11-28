UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Glance At General Bajwa’s Work As Army Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 hours ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:34 PM

A glance at General Bajwa’s work as Army Chief

Army Chief General Bajwa faced many challenges and showed soft image of the country to the whole/ world.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, who has been given another six-month extension by the Supreme Court, took charge as 10th Chief of Army Staff on Nov 29, 2016 till Nov 2019.

General Bajwa faced many challenges since the day he took oath as army chief and launched anti-militant operations like Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb to curb terrorism in the country. He focused on peace as key mission and established peace across the country which was badly stricken by terrorism. He worked on different fronts and carried out actions against the terrorists. He is the general who sent messages of peace to the terrorists by clear warning that if they declined to accept the peace offers strict action would be followed.

During his tenure, the boundary walls and fences were established along the Afghan border and the development projects were completed in FATA area. Pakistan succeeded at many international fronts including tours and talks between the US and Afghan Taliban during his tenure.

The peace process in Afghanistan that was started after PM Khan’s visit to the US was also going smooth. Military cooperation between many regional states and especially between Saudi Arabia and Tehran is the result of his visionary approach. General Bajwa played very important role in peace and prosperity of the country and his role was lauded by the international leaders. He was presented guard of honor along with 21-gun salutes.

After Pulwama attack in Occupied Kashmir, the friendly gesture by Army Chief General Bajwa was also admired by the international powers. He showed the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and gives equal rights to its minorities. He also actively took part in Kartarpur Corridor project.

Another six months extension of General Bajwa now by the Supreme Court has also been acknowledged by Prime Minister Imran Khan who termed it "a great disappointment” to those who are enemies of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Supreme Court World Army FATA Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tours Tehran Saudi Arabia Border 2016 2019 Kartarpur Corridor Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Motion about juvenile death row prisoner tabled in ..

14 minutes ago

Ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Uruguay ..

16 seconds ago

Grand musical night of national, int'l artists hel ..

18 seconds ago

'Block Friday': French activists bar access to Ama ..

20 seconds ago

Amazon fires 'quicken Andean glacier melt'

22 seconds ago

European Space Agency agrees record 14.4 bn euros ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.