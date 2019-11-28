A glance at General Bajwa’s work as Army Chief

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, who has been given another six-month extension by the Supreme Court, took charge as 10th Chief of Army Staff on Nov 29, 2016 till Nov 2019.

General Bajwa faced many challenges since the day he took oath as army chief and launched anti-militant operations like Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb to curb terrorism in the country. He focused on peace as key mission and established peace across the country which was badly stricken by terrorism. He worked on different fronts and carried out actions against the terrorists. He is the general who sent messages of peace to the terrorists by clear warning that if they declined to accept the peace offers strict action would be followed.

During his tenure, the boundary walls and fences were established along the Afghan border and the development projects were completed in FATA area. Pakistan succeeded at many international fronts including tours and talks between the US and Afghan Taliban during his tenure.

The peace process in Afghanistan that was started after PM Khan’s visit to the US was also going smooth. Military cooperation between many regional states and especially between Saudi Arabia and Tehran is the result of his visionary approach. General Bajwa played very important role in peace and prosperity of the country and his role was lauded by the international leaders. He was presented guard of honor along with 21-gun salutes.

After Pulwama attack in Occupied Kashmir, the friendly gesture by Army Chief General Bajwa was also admired by the international powers. He showed the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and gives equal rights to its minorities. He also actively took part in Kartarpur Corridor project.

Another six months extension of General Bajwa now by the Supreme Court has also been acknowledged by Prime Minister Imran Khan who termed it "a great disappointment” to those who are enemies of the country.