DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Professor Waseem Akbar Sheikh from Gomal University and Muhammad Yasin Qureshi, President of the Dera Press Club (R) have been appointed as members of the District Police Officer's office’s Dispute Resolution Council (DRC).

According to the notification, their appointment aims to maintain peace and order in the city and to mediate in various cases and disputes.

The DRC is playing a significant role in resolving disputes amicablly and peacefully and has also been prominent in collaborating with local police.

Public circles have praised the decision, and it is expected that both newly appointed members will play a key role in promoting peace in the city due to their integrity.

Local residents trust their opinions, raising hopes for sustainable and peaceful resolutions to various issues.

