A Grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH) Event Held At Gomal University’s Wensam College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

A grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH) event held at Gomal University’s Wensam College

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A grand ceremony in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi was held at Gomal University’s Wensam College here on Monday.

Principal Fateh Khan Suleman Khail was the chief guest and a large number of students and teachers attended the event where the speakers stressed the need for following teachings of holy Prophet Muhammad(Peace Be Upon Him).

Renowned Naat Khanwan Muhammad Zeeshan Jami and his team captivated the audience with heartfelt renditions of Naat, infused with love for the Prophet(PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Fateh Khan Suleman Khail stated that this event was organized under the direction of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeebullah, emphasizing the importance of understanding the Prophet Muhammad’s(PBUH) life for success in both this world and the hereafter.

At the conclusion of the event, awards were distributed to students who demonstrated outstanding performance.

The Principal expressed gratitude to the university administration for their support, which made this blessed occasion possible.

