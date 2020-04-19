A group of 90 Zaireen arrived from Taftan Boarder, leaves for hometowns

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::As many as 90 more pilgrims (Zaireen) arrived from Taftan were sent to homes by the administration after fulfilling precautionary health and security measures at the Quarantine Center of Mufti Mehmood Medical College.

The Zaireen arrived in two buses at the quarantine center and were kept in different blocks for around three with the observance and checking of their luggage besides other formalities. The pilgrims, after carrying out all necessary paper work, were allowed to leave for their respective home towns. The Zaireen left for their homes in the surveillance of Health Department and District Management teams.

Dera Ismail Khan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, while addressing a press conference on Sunday, said that the authorities were fully prepared to tackle any challenges. He informed that 340 Zaireen (pilgrims) hailing from 27 districts of the country, arrived earlier from Baluchistan, had also been sent their homes.

He said that as many as 300 members including 33 foreigners of Tablighi Jamaat after necessary checkup and clearance had also been allowed to leave for their homes by the management.

The DC added that Dera Ismail khan was the main host of Zaireen while serving guests and pilgrims at the largest quarantine center of the province.

Referring to local assessment cases, he said that 10 out of 16 registered positive patients had recovered who had also been sent back homes. The DC informed that almost 78,500 deserving families were being benefiting from Ehsaas Kafalat Program across the district.

The administration, he added, was coping with tough time due to disbursement of relief money in short course of time. The DC warned traders with stern action in case of any profiteering brought to his notice by the administrating staff.

During the media briefing, the District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood was also present. The DPO said that people must abide with the SOPs of lockdown and avoid violation of the rules. He suggested to the trader community to discourage unmasked customer service. He urged masses to extend maximum coordination to administration staff and police who were on duty for the safety of people in all across the district. The management was keenly monitoring parameters and activities for countering COVID-19 pandemic, he concluded.