A group of officers under training at the Civil Service Academy visits the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A group of officers under training at the Civil Service academy visited the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly today where they were warmly welcomed by Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate.

During the visit, the officers were briefed by the Assembly Secretariat about the history, structure, and functions of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The Speaker shared insights into the legislative process, the role of Members, and the Assembly's contributions to the region's development.

The Speaker presented a commemorative shield to the officers on behalf of the GB Assembly.