A Half Of Dozen Youth Arrested In IIOJK By Indian Troops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:40 PM

A half of dozen youth arrested in IIOJK by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops arrested a half of dozen youth in Badgam and Baramulla districts, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops during cordon and search operations arrested four youth in Beerwah area of Badgam district and two others in Baramulla town.

Meanwhile, the troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara, Handwara, Hajin, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Pampore, Tral, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Pooch and other areas of the occupied territory.

More Stories From Pakistan

