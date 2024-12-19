A High Level Delegation From Saudi Council Visit PCCR
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A distinguished parliamentary delegation from the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, currently on a 3-day visit to Pakistan, visited the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) at the Parliament House here on Thursday.
The Convenor of the PCCR, MNA Dr Nikhat Shakeel, extended a warm welcome to the Shura Council delegation, which expressed its sincere appreciation for the hospitable reception. Dr Shakeel briefed the delegation on the objectives of the newly established caucus and informed them about its recent consultancy visits to the provincial assemblies of Pakistan to encourage the formation of similar caucuses at the provincial level.
Dr Shakeel further outlined the caucus's efforts to promote the welfare of children, detailing the contributions of its members toward ensuring access to quality education for children aged 5-16, the eradication of child labor, addressing the issue of out-of-school children, providing quality healthcare, and combating violence and exploitation, among other critical issues affecting children.
The delegation engaged in a productive and insightful discussion with the following PCCR members: MNAs Ms Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms Asia Naz Tanoli, Mr Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Ms Zeb Jaffar, and Begum Shahida.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A high level delegation from Saudi Council visit PCCR3 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending D-8 Summit in Cairo3 minutes ago
-
Liaquat University Hospital sees significant improvement in healthcare services: MS12 minutes ago
-
NPC organizes Christmas program for Christian members12 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt initiated climate resilient projects to ensure sustainable recovery: Murad Shah13 minutes ago
-
3 killed in Tehsil Jand firing incident43 minutes ago
-
Polio drive in full swing: 84% target achieved in four days53 minutes ago
-
Report launched on Greece boat tragedy stressing multi-layered surveillance system53 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues 4th consecutive day in AJK1 hour ago
-
President, Chinese ambassador discuss ways to enhance cooperation1 hour ago
-
AJK table tennis squad wins bronze medal in national 'Quaid-e-Azam Games'1 hour ago
-
Secretary Women Development visits TTC Kharan1 hour ago