A High Level PFC Delegation Leaves For China To Explore Furniture Markets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:04 PM

A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC)Friday left for China on a 3-day visit to explore new markets andstrengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts infurniture industry during business to business contacts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC)Friday left for China on a 3-day visit to explore new markets andstrengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts infurniture industry during business to business contacts.Prior to leave, PFC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq talking to media personssaid this visit will provide an opportunity to explore new avenues bysharing vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economicstudies, sectoral and project specific reports besides promotional efforts.

He said they would also invite Chinese furniture manufacturers andinvestors to avail business opportunities being offered by FaisalabadIndustrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) to local andforeign investors besides package of incentives for those who areinterested to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).He further said they would also apprise the Chinese investors of furniturecity being development over tract of land 150 acres in Allama IqbalIndustrial City and this would indeed has a great charm for both local andforeign investors.

More Stories From Pakistan

