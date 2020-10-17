UrduPoint.com
A High School Teacher Dies Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:34 PM

A high school teacher, under treatment for an intestinal disease, lost her life after being infected by the coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A high school teacher, under treatment for an intestinal disease, lost her life after being infected by the coronavirus. The District education Officer (DEO) Hyderabad, Pir Mohiyuddin Shah Jeelani, confirmed the death of 50 years old Syeda Shaheen Shah here on Saturday.

According to him, the deceased taught at Government Girls High School Hameeda Shahnawaz II, Qasimabad. He apprised that another teacher from the same school, Kiran Javed, was tested positive with COVID-19 more than a week ago after which the school was sealed.

He added that the deceased, whose surgery was scheduled in the next few days for her intestinal problem, was tested positive some days before her death.The DEO said Shaheen remained under isolation at her home.Sharing figures of the total number of infected teachers and students, he informed that 7 teachers of the public sector schools and one student of a private school had been tested positive so far.He added that 6 schools had been sealed by his department due to the positive cases.

