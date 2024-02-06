A history-sheeter injure in encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A history-sheeter reportedly involved in more than 30 criminal cases was injured by the firing of his accomplices during a police encounter in the limits of Shah Rukhn Alam police station.

The gangster, Mohammad Shoaib, son of Haq Nawaz, resident of Ahmedpur Kanaura, was taken back by the police after the recovery when some unidentified offenders ambushed the police team at 12:00 a.m.

yesterday night.

Police responded with a similar fire opening.

As soon as the firing stopped, police discovered the accused lying wounded on the ground. The attacker escaped the scene by taking benefit of darkness of the night.

SHO of Shah Rukn e Alam police station reached out along with other office officers to the affected area.

The injured criminal was shifted to a nearby hospital while police registered the case and started an investigation.