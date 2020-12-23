UrduPoint.com
A Huge Rush Witnessed After "Christmas Sale" In Markets

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

A huge rush witnessed after

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A hustle and bustle is being witnessed at the various outlets across the city after the announcement of more than 50% discount on purchase of different items in connection with Christmas and Quaid e Azam Day.

There was unusual rush at all branded garment outlets, multinational and local food chains as they have announced special "X-mas sale" discounts for celebrations.

Talking to APP, a customer Neyha at a branded cloth outlet, said that it was a good move but the offer that was advertised on a billboard was quite different when you visited the place for buying.

Most of the items, they put on sale.

are the ones that were outdated and also offer minor discounts on few things belongs to new arrival.

Another customer David said he received messages from various re-known cloth and food outlets for Christmas day sale discounts that helped him for buying online and avoiding prevailing COVID-19 threat.

Being an employer, he said, could not afford visiting markets with family for long hours so "I will avail the facility by ordering online."Almost all buildings in commercial areas including branded cloth and food chains outlets have been decorated with Christmas trees, bunting and lights to express love for the homeland.

