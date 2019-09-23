UrduPoint.com
A Journey From Vegetable Vendor To Tea Tycoon Comes Under NAB Ruthless Investigation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:53 PM

A journey from vegetable vendor to tea tycoon comes under NAB ruthless investigation

NAB has tightened noose against Vital Tea owner Haji Yasin in corruption scandal with launching investigation at large scale against him

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) NAB has tightened noose against Vital Tea owner Haji Yasin in corruption scandal with launching investigation at large scale against him.NAB has leveled allegations of corruption, accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income, tax evasion and misuse of official powers against Vital tea business owners in their rag to riches journey for becoming billionaire from tea vendors.Details have been sought from deputy commissioner Bahawalnagar, AC Haroon Abad and authorities from Manchan Abad, Fort Abbas, Bahawalpur and Burewala.NAB has also decided to send samples of Vital Tea to laboratory for testing unhygienic ingredients of tea.NAB has already issued notices to owners of Vital tea including Haji Yasin, his nephew Ghulam Murtaza MPA, daughter Ghazala Shaheen, MPA, Asif Sana, Kashif Sana and Saeed.Ghulam Yasin has been asked as to how he has purchased property worth billion of rupees as vegetable vendor and set up property outside the country.

He is alleged to have purchased thousands acres agriculture land in Bahwalnagar and other cities of South Punjab out of black money besides purchasing palatial palace in Dubai and making investment in other countries.Sources said investigations have been started against Ejaz ul Haq, former MNA that what role he has played behind the scene rag to riches story of Haji Yasin.Ejaz ul Haq was elected MNA twice with the help of this billionaire man Haji Yasin from South Punjab.

This time he has met defeat.Haji Yasin looks to be gentleman apparently but his dubious activities ranks him among the corrupt officials. This family is among the favorites of Sharif family as his daughter has been made MPA on reserved seat for women.There are hundreds upon hundreds stories circulating around Haroon Abad that this family sell adulterated tea.Haji Ghulam Yasin has not given any explanation on this regard so far.

