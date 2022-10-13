UrduPoint.com

A Joy Ride Of Remarkable Cinematic Experience, 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' Leaves The Audience Spellbound

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :With the star-studded premier and jam-packed cinematic screening, TLMJ finally hit the screens while captivating all the cinema lovers with its brilliant visual palate, superlative acting & intimidating dialogues.

As the 1st screening ended, social media got flooded with the immense praise received by the actors and entire cast & crew for their brilliant work.

Reviewers, critics and journalists were quick to share their views and hype up the curiosity of audience lined-up to watch the most talk-of the town film of this year.

Aamna Haider Isani, editor in chief of a famous entertainment-related online platform took it to her official twitter account while sharing her review along with enchanting experience to watch TLMJ.

"Fell asleep and have woken up in complete awe of the legend of aula jutt. The impact of this film will reverberate for years, until this epic standard becomes norm for Pakistani cinema. It has given theatrical ambition serious wings.

As worthy opponents, Maula and Noori deliver the kind of rivalry that justify the legend 'Fawad Khan and Hamza Abbasi' are pure perfection. When things get too gory, Mukho brings in the sizzle and Mooda brings in the relief that lightens, brightens and delights," stated Isani.

"The Legend of Maula Jatt is spectacular. Brilliantly entertaining. It's not often a film of this scale lives up to expectations. This one exceeds them. Cinematic, theatrical - almost Shakespearean. I want to watch it again. Terrific job all round," shared Haroon Rashid, an entertainment reporter.

"Finally! I have watched The Legend of Maula Jatt it was brilliant, cinematic, a true audio-visual treat. One Word for the film, it is brilliant," tweeted Hasan Kazmi while singing the praise for TLMJ.

An absolute stunner, 'The legend of Maula Jatt' has proved to be a legend for Lollywood industry till now, as the critics & reviewers have anticipated it to smash the box office charts worldwide.

