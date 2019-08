(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::A labourer electrocuted after getting a severe electrical shock while driving a dumper vehicle.

Rescue-1122 said that dumper of Zafar Iqbal (40) suddenly touched a main electrical cable at Pakistan chowk here on Sunday, as result he died on spot.

His body was shifted to a local hospital for autopsy.