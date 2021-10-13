A labourer shot dead in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A labourer was shot dead by unknown assailants here in the limits of P.S Baldia on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Jatoi Chowk of Hur camp area when two unknown motorcycle riders opened fire at Waheed Ali s/o Gul Hassan Domki who died on the spot, police spokesman said.

Police rushed to the area after receiving information of the incident and shifted the body of the deceased labourer to hospital for medico-legal formalities and investigation initiated to ascertain the facts of the murder.