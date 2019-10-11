A landlord allegedly guns down one, 3 sustain injuries in Hyderabad

A man was killed while three others got injured allegedly by a landlord in Husri area in Hyderabad rural taluka on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was killed while three others got injured allegedly by a landlord in Husri area in Hyderabad rural taluka on Friday.

The SHO Husri police station Ghulam Farooq Rahupoto informed that the landlord Irfat Noohani first shot and injured 3 persons reportedly from Rajput community and later he shot dead his farm manager Razzak Kunbhar, 28 years old.

The SHO told that the police have arrested Noohani and an FIR had been lodged on complaint of Muhib Ali Kumbhar, brother of the slain person.Noohani and one more person had been nominated under sections 302, 324 and 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act.

According to the police, Noohani and his men clashed with the people of Rajput community and during the fight he shot and injured 3 men from the latter side.

Ali Rajput, one of the injured, is said to be in a critical condition because he sustained gunshot to his neck.

In reaction to the incident the people of Kunbhar and Rajput communities staged a sit-in protest on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan road which continued for almost 3 hours.

The protest was ended only after the police arrested Noohani.