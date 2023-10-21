A large consignment of Indian Gutka seized in Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Customs Intelligence seized a huge consignment of smuggled Indian Gutka on Saturday while conducting operations in Mirpurkhas.

According to Custom officials, the team of Customs Intelligence Hyderabad foiled the smuggling of a large consignment of Indian Gutka by conducting an operation.

The smuggled Gutka was being hidden in a straw truck and was being transported from Mirpurkhas.

Director Customs Intelligence Amir Rashid told APP that the value of seized Indian Gutka was around one and a half crore rupees. There was 2 lac 28 thousand Gutka in the seized packets, he added.

He told the truck used in smuggling was also been seized and a case will be registered after further investigation.

