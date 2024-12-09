Open Menu

A Large Number Of Development Projects Near Completion In Daska: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafique has said that a network of development works has been laid in Daska.

Inaugurating a project to install tiles and streetlights in Galah Telian-wala, Mohallah Rajputan, Mohallah Moti Masjid and Mohallah Haqpura, GT-Road Pasrur, he said dozens of projects of roads, streets, sewerage and street lights in Daska had reached the final stages of completion. "The completion of the projects will resolve the problems of Daska city and the promises made to the people of Daska will also be fulfilled," he added.

President PML-N Daska Muhammad Azeem Butt, Nadeem Butt, Salman Aslam, Chaudhry Nasrullah Cheema Advocate, Chaudhry Rasalat Gujjar, Zafar Iqbal Butt (former councillor) and a large number of people were present.

The minister said that history is witness that whenever the PML-N came to power, the country progressed. "Public service has been PML-N's motto. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working day and night for the development and progress of the province. The Clean Punjab program is an important link in this chain and door-to-door lifting of garbage has started in Lahore and soon door-to-door waste collection will started in Daska like other cities of the province. I will fulfill all promises made to the people in the elections," he added.

He said that the completion of the drain for Daska at a cost of Rs. 770 million was in the final stages and the quality of development works was also being ensured. I challenge you to check the quality of our work. Not only tiles will be installed but sewerage, streetlights and plants would also be provided to the areas. Projects of other streets of Daska will also be completed with the same quality as the Galah Telianwala project. Flour is available at half price today and inflation is decreasing and the stock exchange is progressing," he maintained.

He said that the way Imran Niazi and his wife committed corruption was unprecedented in history. He said that today under the PML-N government, Pakistan’s economic system is moving forward. "The government is reaching out everywhere and its aim is to resolve problems of the people and improve their standard of living. People have rejected Imran Niazi’s narrative of lies and hypocrisy. Enemies of the country want their people to stand against the army. The Pakistani army is the guarantor of the ideological and geographical borders of the country. The PTI has fostered a culture of misbehavior. Those who take funds from Israel and India cannot be the well-wishers of the country, how can they be patriots? This country has given us recognition and name and Pakistan is a great blessing of Allah," he concluded.

