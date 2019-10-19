A large number of devotees belonging to all walks of life from the country and abroad attended the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :A large number of devotees belonging to all walks of life from the country and abroad attended the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) here on Saturday.

Punjab auqaf department sources told APP that best facilities had been provided to the devotees and special arrangements were made for providing free food (Langer) to the devotees under the Punjab government.

They said the government had allocated Rs10 million for free food and security, adding several philanthropists and organisations had also arranged reception and camps for the visitors. Milk Sabeel outside the shrine was also set up which attracted people.

Many temporary shops have also been set up along Ravi Road between Azadi Chowk and Karbala Gamey Shah in connection with the Urs.

Meanwhile, foolproof security measures have been taken and bomb disposal squads would also be present round-the-clock.

A special traffic plan has been made for smooth flow of traffic on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that during the three-day Urs celeberations, various events, including spiritual gatherings, Mehfil-e-Samaa, Qirat and Naat competitions, seminars and lectures will also be held.