A Large Number Of Unvaccinated Passengers Vaccinated At Seven BRT Stations

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:47 PM

In the light of instructions issued by the provincial government, the staff of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was inspecting the vaccination certificates of all the passengers at various stations

Spokesman for Trans Peshawar said on Wednesday that for the convenience of the passengers corona vaccination teams had been deployed at seven stations of BRT and unvaccinated passengers were being vaccinated on the spot.

The teams were present at BRT stations of Sardar Garhi, Mall of Hayatabad, Khyber Bazaar, Firdaus, and Hashtnagri to vaccinate people against coronavirus.

The spokesman said traveling in BRT had been linked with a vaccination certificate and no one without vaccination would be allowed to onboard the BRT.

He said hundreds of citizens had been vaccinated against coronavirus at BRT stations.

