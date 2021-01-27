UrduPoint.com
A Lecture On Kashmir Issue Organizes In SALU

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

A lecture on Kashmir issue organizes in SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :In solidarity with people of Kashmir, Institute of English, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Wednesday organized a special lecture.

In this connection, Muhammad Ibrahim Khokhar, Lecturer, Institute of English delivered a comprehensive talk to the students and shed light on Kashmir issue in historical perspective and told the participants that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and delay in resolution of Kashmir issue in the light of United Nation's Resolutions is the sheer violation of Human Rights.

He added that the dream of peaceful world can never be materialized without solving Kashmir issue.

He informed the students that people of Pakistan stand firm with their Kashmiri Brethren in their right for self-determination and freedom.

He appealed United Nations and other international bodies to take necessary measures for peaceful resolution of this issue. The lecture program was followed by questions answer session.

