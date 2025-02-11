A Legacy On Wheels: Pakistan's Iconic Truck Art Tradition Continues
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) In a nation where art and culture were inextricably linked, Pakistan's legendary truck art had emerged as a vibrant and captivating embodiment of the country's rich creative heritage, reflecting the country's rich history, traditions, and values.
For decades, Pakistan's trucks have been transformed into moving canvases.
Trucks, lorries, and rickshaws were being reborn as dazzling works of art,adorned with intricate designs, colorful patterns, and poetic calligraphy.
Pakistan's truck art had become a cultural ambassador of sorts, captivating the hearts of art lovers and tourists worldwide.
This dazzling display of color and craftsmanship was a testament to Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, and a source of pride for the nation.
A truck artist Sohail Khan said, 'I pour my heart and soul into every design, every brushstroke, and every detail. For me, truck art is not just about decorating vehicles, it's about creating moving pieces of art that bring joy and beauty to people's lives.'".
He said that he like to write about social issues like education, healthcare, and women's rights on trucks.
It's a way to raise awareness and inspire change.
He emphasized that the painters spend countless hours decorating the truck with their professional artwork.
He continued that Truck drivers develop a deep emotional connection with their vehicle, which transforms into a home away from home during their extended journeys. This bond inspires them to lavishly decorate their trucks, making each vehicle a unique reflection of their personality, culture, and travels.
We want to show the world that truck art is not just a form of decoration, but a reflection of our country's rich cultural heritage,he stated.
According to an official at Lok Virsa, for decades, the Lok Virsa Museum has been tirelessly promoting Pakistan's centuries-old truck art tradition, recognizing its significance as an integral part of the country's rich cultural heritage. He said that Truck art is not just a form of art but it's way of life and It's also a reflection of our values, our traditions, and our culture. He further said that as long as we continue to create and appreciate this art form, it will remain an integral part of Pakistani identity.
Bmq/aa
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..
Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A legacy on wheels: Pakistan's iconic truck art tradition continues4 minutes ago
-
746th Urs Celebrations of Syed Sadar-ud-din Shah Begin in Rohri4 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss enhancing effectiveness of legislation in KP14 minutes ago
-
Cop suspended after video with liquor14 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp held for special persons14 minutes ago
-
Couple arrested for violence on 12-year old maid14 minutes ago
-
CPO directs SHOs to stay at police station for four hours daily14 minutes ago
-
Foreign teams shine on 2nd day of Horse and Cattle Show14 minutes ago
-
Traffic awareness walk14 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha holds workshop on neuroscience of happiness24 minutes ago
-
Home Minister takes notice of setting dumper tankers on fire24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner promises preserving heritage of Multan24 minutes ago