ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) In a nation where art and culture were inextricably linked, Pakistan's legendary truck art had emerged as a vibrant and captivating embodiment of the country's rich creative heritage, reflecting the country's rich history, traditions, and values.

For decades, Pakistan's trucks have been transformed into moving canvases.

Trucks, lorries, and rickshaws were being reborn as dazzling works of art,adorned with intricate designs, colorful patterns, and poetic calligraphy.

Pakistan's truck art had become a cultural ambassador of sorts, captivating the hearts of art lovers and tourists worldwide.

This dazzling display of color and craftsmanship was a testament to Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, and a source of pride for the nation.

A truck artist Sohail Khan said, 'I pour my heart and soul into every design, every brushstroke, and every detail. For me, truck art is not just about decorating vehicles, it's about creating moving pieces of art that bring joy and beauty to people's lives.'".

He said that he like to write about social issues like education, healthcare, and women's rights on trucks.

It's a way to raise awareness and inspire change.

He emphasized that the painters spend countless hours decorating the truck with their professional artwork.

He continued that Truck drivers develop a deep emotional connection with their vehicle, which transforms into a home away from home during their extended journeys. This bond inspires them to lavishly decorate their trucks, making each vehicle a unique reflection of their personality, culture, and travels.

We want to show the world that truck art is not just a form of decoration, but a reflection of our country's rich cultural heritage,he stated.

According to an official at Lok Virsa, for decades, the Lok Virsa Museum has been tirelessly promoting Pakistan's centuries-old truck art tradition, recognizing its significance as an integral part of the country's rich cultural heritage. He said that Truck art is not just a form of art but it's way of life and It's also a reflection of our values, our traditions, and our culture. He further said that as long as we continue to create and appreciate this art form, it will remain an integral part of Pakistani identity.

Bmq/aa