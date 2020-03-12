A letter of intent signed between ANF ,NHRSC

A Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed between ANF and Tobacco Free Capital Project of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHRSC) as part of a national drive for making smoke-free zone

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed between ANF and Tobacco Free Capital Project of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHRSC) as part of a national drive for making smoke-free zone.

The ceremony was held here at headquarters of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Minhaj Us Siraj Project Director/Deputy DG (Health) Directorate of Tobacco Control (NHSRC) and five senior faculty members. Dr. Palitha Mahipala, WHO representative/Head of Mission Pakistan and Director General Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan were also present in the ceremony. Director Muhammad Riaz Soomro represent ANF in signing of LOI.

Ghulam Qadir Tehbo, Deputy Director General ANF welcomed all the participants. He appreciate the efforts of Ministry of Health and WHO Head of Mission Pakistan on their joint and coordinated efforts to support the national cause to alert the General Public about hazards of smoke and its adverse effect on health, which would ultimately lead to drug addiction.

He further emphasized that this LOI would serve as a landmark agreement towards achieving sustainable Development Goals in Pakistan's context by creating awareness regarding Hazards of tobacco and drugs use and its adverse impacts on Nation's economy and environment, observing tobacco control laws at ANF headquarters/Regional Directorates.

Dr. Minhaj us Siraj Project Director/Deputy DG (Health) Directorate of Tobacco Control (NHSRC) briefed the participants that Pakistan was a tobacco growing, developing country as one third of male adults used tobacco in any form and over 166,000 died of tobacco related diseases every year.

He said that tobacco and drug use related burden of disease was of immense volume, in the country with fragile implementation of local laws and international treaties.

He further stated that preventive measures needed to be taken to control tobacco and from its harmful effects keeping in view limited resources.

He further highlighted that, this was the vibrant forum of cooperation between ANF and the team of Tobacco Smoke free cities and efforts of WHO for their interest in making five cities of Pakistan smoke free, which would serve as role model.

ANF is striving to stop the smuggling of Narcotics through Pakistan and its spread in the society.

Youth and especially educational intuitions are the main targets of these illicit traffickers.

At the end, Ghulam Qadir Thebo Deputy Director General inaugurated and installed an Acrylic Plate for declaring ANF Headquarters building smoke free zone.