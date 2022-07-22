A 'liar, hypocrite' Imran stole elections: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said Imran Khan was a "liar, hypocrite and thief, who stole elections and is now taking out his anger on the chief election commissioner (CEC)" due to the foreign funding case against him.

In reaction to the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, she said Imran had used money to steal votes in 2018 general election and then in the elections of Senate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Daska in Punjab.

She said buying of loyalties was the political handiwork of Imran Khan as his members in the assemblies had expressed their lack of confidence in him.

She said CEC Sikandar Sultan was not former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Javed Iqbal, who would succumb to Imran's blackmailing and threats.

Imran was asking for an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the Chief Election Commissioner, she remarked.

Imran Khan wanted to become prime minister, chief election commissioner, NAB chairman NAB, chief justice of Pakistan, director general FIA and IG Police all at once, she added.

The minister said one should understand the difference between the vote of no- confidence, and the buying and selling of votes.