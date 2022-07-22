UrduPoint.com

A 'liar, Hypocrite' Imran Stole Elections: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

A 'liar, hypocrite' Imran stole elections: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said Imran Khan was a "liar, hypocrite and thief, who stole elections and is now taking out his anger on the chief election commissioner (CEC)" due to the foreign funding case against him.

In reaction to the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, she said Imran had used money to steal votes in 2018 general election and then in the elections of Senate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Daska in Punjab.

She said buying of loyalties was the political handiwork of Imran Khan as his members in the assemblies had expressed their lack of confidence in him.

She said CEC Sikandar Sultan was not former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Javed Iqbal, who would succumb to Imran's blackmailing and threats.

Imran was asking for an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the Chief Election Commissioner, she remarked.

Imran Khan wanted to become prime minister, chief election commissioner, NAB chairman NAB, chief justice of Pakistan, director general FIA and IG Police all at once, she added.

The minister said one should understand the difference between the vote of no- confidence, and the buying and selling of votes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police National Accountability Bureau Punjab Vote Maryam Aurangzeb Gilgit Baltistan Daska Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money Federal Investigation Agency 2018 All From Election 2018 Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

1 hour ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

1 hour ago
 Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Au ..

Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Authority: AJK PM

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial ev ..

Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial evidence for contempt of court p ..

1 hour ago
 Biometric, queue system to be introduced in health ..

Biometric, queue system to be introduced in healthcare facilities across Punjab: ..

1 hour ago
 Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss v ..

Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss various matters

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.