UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Literary Evening 'Urdu Nama' Arranged For Art Lovers

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

A literary evening 'Urdu Nama' arranged for art lovers

Rung school of Music and Arts Wednesday arranged a literary evening here for literature lovers from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to help revive the lost art of urdu narration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts Wednesday arranged a literary evening here for literature lovers from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to help revive the lost art of urdu narration.

Evening titled, 'Urdu Nama' was conducted by famous Urdu narrator Taimur Rehman who was widely known and recognized as Qasid (Messenger) where he read few urdu pieces of prose and poetry from famous urdu writers of sub-continent such as Faiz, Ahmad Faraz and Ashfaq Ahmad.

Taimur Rehman has been instrumental in reviving the lost art-form of urdu literature and poetry narrations since 2011 and has performed at various places in Pakistan and abroad.

As a writer, his forte was narrative poetry while he also held the honor of being recognized by Oscar Winner Indian lyricist, Gulzar.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Music Rawalpindi Oscar From Love

Recent Stories

2020 to be observed as digitalization year in KP: ..

10 seconds ago

Hayatabad Cricket Academy clinches U-13 Cricket ti ..

12 seconds ago

France's New Ambassador to Russia to Arrive in Mos ..

13 seconds ago

Philippines begins repatriation of distressed Fili ..

10 minutes ago

Greece reinstates migration ministry amid camp dea ..

10 minutes ago

PIC attack case: ATC extends interim bail of ten l ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.