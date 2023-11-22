In a grand ceremony organized by Paksitan Academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Zawiya and Inharaaf International, acclaimed novelist, and poet Akhtar Raza Salimi unveiled his third novel, "Laukh." the event, presided over by the distinguished Iftikhar Arif, witnessed high praise for Salimi's latest literary creation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) In a grand ceremony organized by Paksitan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Zawiya and Inharaaf International, acclaimed novelist, and poet Akhtar Raza Salimi unveiled his third novel, "Laukh." the event, presided over by the distinguished Iftikhar Arif, witnessed high praise for Salimi's latest literary creation.

Chief guest, Iftikhar Arif hailed "Laukh" as an invaluable addition to urdu fiction, emphasizing its portrayal of the unsung heroes who fought for freedom against the backdrop of the struggle with Sikhs and the British. The novel, covering the story of Hazara, is described as a powerful reminder of our land, culture, and civilization.

Mohammad Zahirul Haque acknowledged Salimi's success in carving a niche in the world of fiction after establishing himself as a notable poet. Iqbal lauded "Laukh" as a representative of the latest literary trends, narrating the tale of a man seeking refuge in a monastery, passing on his ancestors' legacy to "Luakh" (Alaw).

Hafeez Khan commended "Laukh" as a significant addition to 21st-century Urdu fiction, attributing Akhtar Raza Salimi with creating a substantial readership and fostering societal balance through his novels.

Dr. Najeeba Arif highlighted Salimi's artistic portrayal of historical and geographical changes in the region during the colonial era. Ahmed Hussain Mujahid applauded Salimi for maintaining a delicate balance between historical facts and creative storytelling.

Qasim Yaqoob underscored the novel's role in offering insights into the social life of regions impacted by foreign invaders. In expressing gratitude, Akhtar Raza Salimi credited his literary sustenance to the overwhelming love, attention, and appreciation he has received, particularly acknowledging Angle and Divergence International for organizing the prestigious event.