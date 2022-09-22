UrduPoint.com

A Literate Woman Can Lead Entire Society: Bilquees Raja

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 09:47 PM

"A literate woman can lead entire society through her intellect and by the power of pen," said by Bilquees Raja, a Kashmiri social, political and women rights activist.

Speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony, hosted in her honour during her visit to the Center of Adult Education here on Thursday, Bilquees Raja emphasized the need of launching of identical adult women education programs in Azad Jammu Kashmir with prime focus to increase the rate of literacy in the valley.

"Such programs would produce the literate people in the society," she added.

Bilquees Raja continued that the women participants in the Adult Education Programs can improve the lives of their children by imparting quality education to them.

Bilquees Raja, also a social and political worker also said that being an equal member the society, women can perform a significant role for the overall socio- economic progress and prosperity of the country.

This she said could bring Pakistan in the ranks of the developed nations meeting the challenges of the 21st century.

