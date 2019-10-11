UrduPoint.com
A Long Human Chain Expressed Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:59 PM

A long human chain expressed solidarity with Kashmiris

A several kilometers long human chain was formed from D Chowk to Convention Centre, Islamabad on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris and shake the world conscience to take notice of unending Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A several kilometers long human chain was formed from D Chowk to Convention Centre, Islamabad on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris and shake the world conscience to take notice of unending Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minster Imran Khan led the human chain.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Prime Minister's advisor on Information, Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq, Secretary General PTI Amir Kayani, Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Niazi, members of Federal cabinets, lawyers, civil society,minority community, females, students and others were also part of the human chain.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) management made comprehensive arrangements to ensure security and safety of the participants of the chain.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan addressed the participants.

The main aim of forming the chain was to send message to Kashmiris that the whole Pakistani nation was with them and highlight unending brutalities of Indian occupied forces in the held valley.

