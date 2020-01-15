UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Lucky Draw Should Be Held To Figure Out Who Is The Culprit In Rana Sana Ullah Case: DG ANF

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:33 PM

A lucky draw should be held to figure out who is the culprit in Rana Sana Ullah case: DG ANF

Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Arif Malik has said that Rana Sana Ullah matter is in court and he should provide evidence in the Court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Arif Malik has said that Rana Sana Ullah matter is in court and he should provide evidence in the Court.According to media reports he said both parties have taken oath and courts should be closed if things are to be settled through oath.According to detail National Assembly Standing Committee Narcotics control meeting was held on Wednesday.After the meeting Major Gen Arif said while talking to media that no arrested suspect confesses to his crime.

Any murderer who murders any one publicly says too he is innocent , he added.DG ANF said that Minister Shehryar Afridi and Rana Sana Ullah had both taken oath now a lucky draw should be held to figure out who is the culprit.

He said while replying to a question that it will be better if matters are run in court and when courts are running then oath will not work. If matters have to be run through oath then lock up the courts as there is no use of the courts then.

Related Topics

National Assembly Afridi Media Court

Recent Stories

2020 to be observed as digitalization year in KP: ..

4 minutes ago

Hayatabad Cricket Academy clinches U-13 Cricket ti ..

4 minutes ago

Businessmen oppose proposal of India-Afghan trade ..

2 minutes ago

France's New Ambassador to Russia to Arrive in Mos ..

4 minutes ago

A literary evening 'Urdu Nama' arranged for art lo ..

5 minutes ago

Five killed as Sudan crushes revolt by security ag ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.