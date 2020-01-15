A lucky draw should be held to figure out who is the culprit in Rana Sana Ullah case: DG ANF

Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Arif Malik has said that Rana Sana Ullah matter is in court and he should provide evidence in the Court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Arif Malik has said that Rana Sana Ullah matter is in court and he should provide evidence in the Court.According to media reports he said both parties have taken oath and courts should be closed if things are to be settled through oath.According to detail National Assembly Standing Committee Narcotics control meeting was held on Wednesday.After the meeting Major Gen Arif said while talking to media that no arrested suspect confesses to his crime.

Any murderer who murders any one publicly says too he is innocent , he added.DG ANF said that Minister Shehryar Afridi and Rana Sana Ullah had both taken oath now a lucky draw should be held to figure out who is the culprit.

He said while replying to a question that it will be better if matters are run in court and when courts are running then oath will not work. If matters have to be run through oath then lock up the courts as there is no use of the courts then.