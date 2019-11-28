A Majority Of Employed Pakistanis (74%) Claim To Be Satisfied With Their Jobs
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:31 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 74% employed Pakistanis claim to be satisfied with their jobs.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Are you satisfied with your job?” In response, 41% employed Pakistanis say that they are very satisfied, 33% say they are somewhat satisfied, 16% say they are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, 8% claim to be somewhat dissatisfied and only 3% say they are very dissatisfied with their job.