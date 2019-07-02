UrduPoint.com
A Majority Of Pakistanis (66%) Have Pure Grains, Such As Roti/Rice, Every Day

Tue 02nd July 2019

A majority of Pakistanis (66%) have pure grains, such as Roti/Rice, every day

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a majority of Pakistanis (66%) have pure grains, such as Roti/Rice, every day

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a majority of Pakistanis (66%) have pure grains, such as Roti/Rice, every day.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume pure grains such as rice, wheat bread (roti), mill flour bread, wheat/barley porridge, etc.

?” In response, 66% said every day, 6% said once a week, 6% said once a month, 11% said sometimes and 11% said never

