A Man Allegedly Killed Over Long Running Feud

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead due to long-running feud in the jurisdiction of Meer Hazar Khan Police in district Muzaffargarh here on Monday.

According to Police sources, the ill-fated victim Ghulam Akber s/o Khan Muhammad r/o Mouza Meer Hazar was hunting fish, all of sudden accused Ghulam Yaseen with other accomplices opened indiscriminate firing owing to old enmity killing him on the spot.

According to heirs of deceased, Ghulam Akber had a land dispute with the accused Ghulam Yaseen.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot, shifted the body to (DHQ) Muzaffargarh for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned has started investigations into the incident.

