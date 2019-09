MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Tharparkar police in its drive against Narcotics and Crime have arrested an accused Khuda Bux soomro and recovered 12180 packets of Safina Ghutka and a Mehran car from his possession.

According to details SHO kaloi along with his team arrested the accused and registered a case against him.