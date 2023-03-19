A man claims three lives, two minors injured

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :A man killed his son, wife and sister-in-law over a domestic dispute here in suburban village Pakha Ghulam of provincial capital Peshawar on Sunday, Police Control confirmed the firing incident.

The incident occurred at Pakha Ghulam locality in the jurisdiction of Police Station, Shah Pur wherein a husband opened fire on his disgruntled wife.

During the firing soon after raided the house of his in-law, Police said.

Three persons including a child and two women were killed and two minors were injured in the firing.

The injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for treatment, Police said. The deceased include his son, wife and sister-in-law of the alleged accused. After committing the crime, the alleged accused managed his escape.

A case has been registered against the alleged accused who killed three people including his son and wife. The Police also recovered a pistol and shells of Kalashnikov from the scene, the official said. He said the Police of the concerned Shah Pur Police Station also started raiding in different localities to arrest the alleged accused.