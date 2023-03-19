UrduPoint.com

A Man Claims Three Lives, Two Minors Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

A man claims three lives, two minors injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :A man killed his son, wife and sister-in-law over a domestic dispute here in suburban village Pakha Ghulam of provincial capital Peshawar on Sunday, Police Control confirmed the firing incident.

The incident occurred at Pakha Ghulam locality in the jurisdiction of Police Station, Shah Pur wherein a husband opened fire on his disgruntled wife.

During the firing soon after raided the house of his in-law, Police said.

Three persons including a child and two women were killed and two minors were injured in the firing.

The injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for treatment, Police said. The deceased include his son, wife and sister-in-law of the alleged accused. After committing the crime, the alleged accused managed his escape.

A case has been registered against the alleged accused who killed three people including his son and wife. The Police also recovered a pistol and shells of Kalashnikov from the scene, the official said. He said the Police of the concerned Shah Pur Police Station also started raiding in different localities to arrest the alleged accused.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Peshawar Fire Police Police Station Wife Man Reading Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

13 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

13 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

14 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.