A man crushed to death another injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death while pillion rider sustained serious injuries in a collision between tractor trolley and two motorcycles near Adda Ghulam Hussain Multan road here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Naeem s/o Muhammad Sharif was returning home from the market on motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley collided with the motorcycle.

In the meantime, another motorcycle collided with tractor-trolley. Resultantly, Muhammad Naeem died at the spot while Dawood s/o Muhammad Hanif resident of Village 86/WB sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.