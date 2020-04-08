A man electrocuted by 11000 KV Line in Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was electrocuted during a repairing electricity work of his house in Civil Coloney Khar on Wednesday.

According to police, a man identified as Gul Muhammad was busy in electricity work and suddenly collided with a 11,000 KV transmission line passed over his house and died on the spot. The local people rush him to the District Headquarter Hospital Khar but he was declared as dead.