UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Man Electrocuted By 11000 KV Line In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:03 PM

A man electrocuted by 11000 KV Line in Bajaur

A man was electrocuted during a repairing electricity work of his house in Civil Coloney Khar on Wednesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was electrocuted during a repairing electricity work of his house in Civil Coloney Khar on Wednesday.

According to police, a man identified as Gul Muhammad was busy in electricity work and suddenly collided with a 11,000 KV transmission line passed over his house and died on the spot. The local people rush him to the District Headquarter Hospital Khar but he was declared as dead.

Related Topics

Dead Police Electricity Died Man

Recent Stories

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff playing a fr ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Afghan Armed Forces Kill 6 Taliban Members in Sout ..

2 minutes ago

Shab-e-Barat to be observed at homes

2 minutes ago

KP govt appeals for temporary healthcare professio ..

6 minutes ago

CEO PEDO suspends 2 engineers over closure of hyde ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.