A Man Electrocuted By 11000 KV Line In Bajaur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:03 PM
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was electrocuted during a repairing electricity work of his house in Civil Coloney Khar on Wednesday.
According to police, a man identified as Gul Muhammad was busy in electricity work and suddenly collided with a 11,000 KV transmission line passed over his house and died on the spot. The local people rush him to the District Headquarter Hospital Khar but he was declared as dead.