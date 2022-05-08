A man electrocuted in Ali Pur area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted to death while he was working electricity related work in a home at Kachhi Basti under the jurisdiction of Ali Pur Police Station on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, an electrician namely Liaqat Ali was working to restore electricity connection in village Kachhi Basti.

All of a sudden, he received severe electric shock from electric pole. As result, he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team reached at the spot, while heirs of the deceased refused to adopt legal formalities and did not hand over the body to Rescue 1122 team.