A Man Guns Down By Unknown Persons In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:48 PM
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) A man has been gunned down by unknown persons in Karachi here on Sunday.According to media reports, two unknown persons opened fire on a man near Korangi number 6 in Karachi and fled the scene.
As a result he got critically injured later he succumbed to injuries. Dead body has been transferred to hospital for postmortem.Investigation has been started to hunt the accused.