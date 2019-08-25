UrduPoint.com
A Man Guns Down By Unknown Persons In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:48 PM

A man guns down by unknown persons in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) A man has been gunned down by unknown persons in Karachi here on Sunday.According to media reports, two unknown persons opened fire on a man near Korangi number 6 in Karachi and fled the scene.

As a result he got critically injured later he succumbed to injuries. Dead body has been transferred to hospital for postmortem.Investigation has been started to hunt the accused.

