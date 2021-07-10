UrduPoint.com
A Man Held For Stealing Tower's Batteries

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

a man held for stealing tower's batteries

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Stolen batteries worth Rs 1.2 million were recovered and arrested a thief on Saturday said police.

According to Saraey Sadhu Police, the accused thief Haq Nawaz, resident of Chowki Hiraj, confessed the crime during investigation later the police recovered batteries from the Derra where he had hidden the batteries.

The batteries were stolen from U-fone tower during last month at Chowk Hiraj and a case was registered on the report of tower's supervisor Husnain Ali and D formed a committee under supervision of SHO Sarey Sadhu to probe into the matter and arrest thieves.

More Stories From Pakistan

