A man killed by train in Mian Channu

Mian Channu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death by a train in the city police limits here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Yamin, a resident of Mian Channu, was returning home after grazing cattle in a meadow when he was crossing a railway track when a speeding train crushed him to death.

Rescue workers rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.