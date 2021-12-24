A Man Killed By Train In Mian Channu
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:07 PM
Mian Channu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death by a train in the city police limits here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Yamin, a resident of Mian Channu, was returning home after grazing cattle in a meadow when he was crossing a railway track when a speeding train crushed him to death.
Rescue workers rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.