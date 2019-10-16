A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute, in the limits of Jalal Pur Bhattian police station.

According to police, Rashidan Bibi, resident of Thatha Argan exchanged harsh words with her spouse Owais Akhtar over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage, Owais shot at and injured Rasheedan Bibi who was rushed to local hospital from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where she succumbed to her injuries.

