A Man Shot Dead In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM

A man shot dead in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants near Dhupaan Wala Band here on Friday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, after receiving information about the incident, the Rescue 1122 team promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the body to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Shah Jahan, a resident of Shorkot. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are searching for the assailants.

APP/slm

