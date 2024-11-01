A Man Shot Dead In Dera
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants near Dhupaan Wala Band here on Friday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, after receiving information about the incident, the Rescue 1122 team promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the body to the hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Shah Jahan, a resident of Shorkot. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are searching for the assailants.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sar Sabz Wheat Convention organized3 minutes ago
-
5 Key MOUs with Saudi Arabia now concrete contracts, create jobs: Dr Musadik13 minutes ago
-
Wheat cultivation drive 2024 convention held13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews projects23 minutes ago
-
New degree courses to be included in fee reimbursement scheme for federal employees' children1 hour ago
-
KPRA collects Rs14.84 billion in four months, showing 40% growth1 hour ago
-
Farmers advised to complete peas’ cultivation by mid-November1 hour ago
-
Maryam Ki Dastak Programme facilitating people1 hour ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements1 hour ago
-
PESCO SDO injured in gunmen attack1 hour ago
-
12,103 rescued during last month1 hour ago
-
MNA Haideri condemns Mastung blast, calls for immediate medical aid for injured1 hour ago