A Man Shot Dead In Village Manawan, Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A man on Monday shot dead in the suburbs of village Manawan, Lahore.

According to the private news channel, the police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and cordoned off the area.

Police registered the case and started a further investigation to find out the reason and responsible for the firing incident.

