A man was found dead in a deserted area, in the jurisdiction of City Pattoki police station, here on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was found dead in a deserted area, in the jurisdiction of City Pattoki police station, here on Monday.

Police said that some passersby spotted the body of a young man lying in a deserted place near Adhan Road and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital Pattoki for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.