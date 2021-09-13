- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- A man was found dead in a deserted area, in the jurisdiction of City Pattoki police station
A Man Was Found Dead In A Deserted Area, In The Jurisdiction Of City Pattoki Police Station
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:12 PM
A man was found dead in a deserted area, in the jurisdiction of City Pattoki police station, here on Monday
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was found dead in a deserted area, in the jurisdiction of City Pattoki police station, here on Monday.
Police said that some passersby spotted the body of a young man lying in a deserted place near Adhan Road and informed the police.
The police reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital Pattoki for postmortem.
Investigation was underway.