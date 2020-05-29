A married woman commits suicide in Islamkot in Mithi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :A young married woman apparently committed suicide over some domestic issues in Darrelo Muhalla of Islamkot town on Friday.

According to local police Mina, 22, wife of Khushall Meghawar, ended her life by jumping into well after a domestic quarrel. The dead body was shifted to the Islamkot hospital for medicolegal formalities.

It was fourth incident of suicide after Eid-ul-Fitr in the district Tharparkar.