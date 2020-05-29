UrduPoint.com
A Married Woman Commits Suicide In Islamkot In Mithi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 05:35 PM

A married woman commits suicide in Islamkot in Mithi

A young married woman apparently committed suicide over some domestic issues in Darrelo Muhalla of Islamkot town on Friday

According to local police Mina, 22, wife of Khushall Meghawar, ended her life by jumping into well after a domestic quarrel. The dead body was shifted to the Islamkot hospital for medicolegal formalities.

According to local police Mina, 22, wife of Khushall Meghawar, ended her life by jumping into well after a domestic quarrel. The dead body was shifted to the Islamkot hospital for medicolegal formalities.

It was fourth incident of suicide after Eid-ul-Fitr in the district Tharparkar.

More Stories From Pakistan

